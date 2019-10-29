Sanders: I Don’t Have to Release ‘Exact, Detailed Plan’ on Paying for Medicare for All ‘Right Now’

During an interview with CNBC’s “Speakeasy” podcast released on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that, right now, he doesn’t need to release an “exact, detailed plan” of how much more people will pay in taxes under Medicare for all.

Host John Harwood asked Sanders [relevant exchange begins around 20:00] if he would be okay with the deficit increasing under Medicare for all.

Sanders responded, “We’re trying to pay for the damn thing.” He continued by talking about the need for the rich to pay more in taxes.

Sanders later stated, “[W]e can pay for it. We’re paying it now in a very reactionary, regressive way. I want to pay for it in a progressive way. That’s my fight. Now, you’re asking me to come up with an exact, detailed plan of how every American — how much you’re going to pay more in taxes, how much I’m going to pay. I don’t think I have to do that right now.”

Sanders added that Medicare for all will be paid for.

(h/t the Hill)

