Schumer: I Worry Trump Might Want Shutdown to Distract from Impeachment

. @SenSchumer : "I'm increasingly worried that President Trump may want to shut down the government again because of impeachment." pic.twitter.com/0wPcQO3GzI

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that he is “increasingly worried” that President Trump might want a government shutdown to distract from impeachment.

Schumer said, “I believe, left to our own devices, Congress could work out an agreement to quickly fund the government. But I’m increasingly worried that President Trump may want to shut down the government again because of impeachment, an impeachment inquiry. He always likes to create diversions. I hope and pray he won’t want to cause another government shutdown because it might be a diversion away from impeachment.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett