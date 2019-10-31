Dem Rep. Clark on Trump, Ukraine: Facts ‘Are Painting a Stark Picture of Betrayal’

Thursday, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) sounded off on President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky which has fueled impeachment talks since coming to light.

Clark told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the “whistleblower” complaint has been “corroborated by witness after witness” and the facts “are painting a stark picture of betrayal” on the part Trump.

“I think we have to look at our Constitution,” Clark stated. “Look at what our founders told us. They were concerned about foreign governments interfering in our elections, in our government. And it seems with President Trump, every sentence that begins with him ends with Putin. And what we are finding here is that he did exactly what the whistleblower said. This is being corroborated by witness after witness. He put it out in the transcript.”

She continued, “[H]e put his own political agenda, his own campaign over the very real security interests of Americans and of an ally in Ukraine who needed us. It has been put out starkly by witnesses, this is a life or death issue for Ukraine people every single day — Ukrainian people. And we have to answer that. And what we have with the Democrats is we are taking this deliberatively, we are being solemn and sober about this, but we have to get the facts out in front of the American people. And the facts that have emerged in just the last five weeks are painting a stark picture of betrayal.”

