Warren: After Medicare for All, Some Working in Health Insurance Will Work in Life and Auto Insurance

Q: Where do those who work in health insurance go when private insurance is eliminated? Sen. Warren: "No one gets left behind. Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance. In life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance." pic.twitter.com/KGJ4Eg9VKR

While speaking to reporters on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that some of the people who currently work in private health insurance “will work in other parts of insurance, in life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance” after Medicare for all is passed and others will work in Medicaid. Warren also touted her Medicare for all plan’s “five-year transition support for everyone.”

Warren responded to a question on where people who work in private health insurance will go when private health insurance doesn't exist by stating, "So, if you've had a chance to read the plan, you'll see. No one gets left behind. Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance, in life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance. Some will work for Medicaid. And there is a five-year transition support for everyone."

