Dem Rep. Yarmuth: ‘I Can See’ Trump Dropping Out if He’s ‘Facing a Humiliating Defeat’

During an interview with Hill.TV’s “Rising” released on Tuesday, Representative John Yarmuth (D-KY) stated that he can see President Trump dropping out of the 2020 race “if he sees that he’s facing a humiliating defeat” on Election Day.

Yarmuth said that there is a “possibility” that Trump won’t be on the ballot in 2020, adding, “with him, it’s all going to be about his ego, and if he sees that he’s facing a humiliating defeat at the polls, then…I can see him saying, I’ve made America as great as I can. And I’m going to go to Mar-a-Lago full time and play golf.”

