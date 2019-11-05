KY Secretary of State Grimes: We Have Called the KY Gov. Race for Beshear

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes (D) stated that the Kentucky gubernatorial election has been called for Democratic candidate Attorney General Andy Beshear, but Governor Matt Bevin (R) does have options to request a recanvass.

Grimes said, “At this point, we have, with over 99% of the vote in, the margin is still within about 10,000 votes. And here in the commonwealth, we have called it for Attorney General Beshear to be the Kentucky governor-elect for the commonwealth. … Obviously, there are still options available for a recanvass to be requested, should Governor Bevin want to do that.”

