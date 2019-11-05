Schumer: No One Knows Who Whistleblower Is, ‘If You Do, You Should Let Me Know’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) denounced calls to publicize the identity of the whistleblower and stated that “no one knows who he is, or if you do, you should let me know.”

Schumer said, “The calls to make public the whistleblower’s identity are despicable. The whole purpose of the whistleblower law was to protect people when they had the courage to come forward. This whistleblower is obviously coming forward because he was so concerned about where President Trump was leading America. And every single Republican senator, including the Republican leader, ought to denounce this.”

He added, “Whistleblowers should be protected, period. Period. And no one knows who he is, or if you do, you should let me know.”

(h/t Grabien)

