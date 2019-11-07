Connolly: Warren’s Medicare for All Plan Needs ‘More Details’

On Thursday’s “CNN Right Now,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that Democrats “threaten” private health insurance “at their own peril.” Connolly also stated that 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) plan needs more detail.

Connolly said, “I think if we’re going to have a nominee who supports Medicare for all, it’s going to have to be very carefully outlined. I think Medicare for all, a lot of it has been bumper sticker slogans, as opposed to real, careful details.”

Connolly added that with Warren’s plan, “more details are necessary. There are a lot of experts who believe that she underestimated the cost. We need to explore that.”

Host Dana Bash asked Connolly if he believes Warren underestimated the cost.

Connolly responded, “I do. I think there are 160, 180 million Americans with private insurance and like it, and I think Democrats threaten that insurance at their own peril. We are on a winning streak. We’ve got to be very careful not to upset that.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett