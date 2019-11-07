Kamala Harris: If Impeachment Gets to the Senate ‘I Will Be There’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) discussed the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump amid her 2020 presidential campaign.

Harris said she needs to be in Iowa “full time,” but if impeachment reached the Senate, she “will be there” against her “political interest.”

“Listen, I’m running for president. I need to be in Iowa full time. I will tell you if the impeachment inquiry gets to the United States Senate, I will be there. [It’s] against my political interest to be in Iowa every day,” Harris advised. “This has to be a moment where everyone says that we took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The underlying issue here is that a foreign government was invited to interfere in our election for the highest office in our land.”

Harris then slammed Trump and the people trying to “protect” him.

“It is sad to see the level of desperation that some people are willing to go through to protect someone who has been probably the most corrupt, unethical most unpatriotic president we’ve ever had,” Harris said. “You can disagree with policy, but this is a whole other thing.”

