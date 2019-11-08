Maher: Bevin Refusing to Concede a ‘Dry Run’ for Trump Refusing to Leave if He Loses

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s (R) refusal to concede in that state’s gubernatorial election is a “dry run” for President Trump refusing to leave office if he loses in 2020.

Maher said, “I think we just saw a dry run for what’s going to happen about a year from now. … This is the playbook. This governor in Kentucky has no reason to contest this. He’s just saying, I’m not leaving, make me. And if you think this is going to get better in 2020, do you really think that, if Trump loses, he’s going to — because he’s known for magnanimity, he’s just going to leave a scented letter for Mayor Pete? No. He’s not leaving.”

