McCarthy: This Is a ‘Calculated Coup’ Orchestrated by Adam Schiff

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called the impeachment inquiry a “calculated coup,” and accused Adam Schiff of orchestrating it.
McCarthy said, “It is clear now more than ever this is a calculated coup, and it is being orchestrated by Adam Schiff.”
He added, “We are watching him orchestrate a takedown of a president after we just celebrated 30 years of taking down the Berlin Wall.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.