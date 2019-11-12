Nikki Haley on Ukraine: ‘Hard to See Where Impeachment Would Qualify’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley defended President Donald Trump amid the House Democrats’ push for impeachment in a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

Haley argued that when looking at the accusations against Trump of a quid pro quo with Ukraine that “it’s hard to see where impeachment would qualify for that.”

“Impeachment is literally the worst punishment you can do to a public official, and here you’ve got a situation where there was no investigation, and the aid flowed as it was supposed to,” Haley advised. “So, when you look at that situation, it’s hard to see where impeachment would qualify for that.”

She later added, “I think it’s never a good practice for us to ask a foreign country to investigate an American. It’s just not a good practice. Having said that, there’s no insistence on that call. There are no demands on that call. It is a conversation between two presidents that’s casual in nature, and you know, it’s just hard to find anywhere that the president of Ukraine would have thought funds were being held and that he had to do this.”

