Pelosi: ‘We Don’t Know’ that Senate Won’t Move on Impeachment

During a “Noticias Telemundo” exclusive released on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that “We don’t know” that the Senate won’t move on impeaching and removing President Trump and that the Senate failing to act shouldn’t deter the House from acting.

Anchor José Díaz-Balart said, “The Senate is controlled by Republicans. So, regardless of what happens in the House, the Senate will probably not go forward with anything on impeachment.”

Pelosi responded, “We don’t know that.”

She added, “They haven’t seen all of the facts yet. But because they’re not willing to uphold their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, should not be in any way a deterrent to us to uphold our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

