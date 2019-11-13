Don Cherry: I ‘Stand By’ What I Said, But ‘Should Have Said Everybody’ Instead of ‘You People’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry said he stands by the comments that got him fired from Sportsnet’s “Hockey Night in Canada.”

Cherry said over the weekend during his “Coach’s Corner” segment, “You people that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy. … These guys paid for your way of life, the life you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.”

The former NHL coach advised if he had another chance he would have used “everybody” instead of “you people.”

“The one thing that got me was ‘You people,'” Cherry explained to host Tucker Carlson. “I suppose if I had it to do over again, I would have said ‘everybody,’ but you people are the people that they listen to.”

He continued, “If I had been smart and protected myself, I should have said everybody should be wearing a poppy. … It’s the two words that got it, ‘you people.’ As you know, people are very sensitive like that.”

Cherry also declared he has the support of the silent majority, including law enforcement and firefighters, for his remarks to honor fallen soldiers.

“I stand by what I said, and I still mean it,” he added.

