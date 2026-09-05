GOP Rep. Gill on Lindsay Clancy: ‘We Have Gotten in a Habit of Medicalizing Evil’

During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) rejected efforts by accused murderer Lindsay Clancy’s defense to categorize her as “brave” or sympathetic.

The Texas Republican described her defense as “medicalizing evil,” and said she should be punished for the alleged crime.

“What are your thoughts on not only the Lindsay Clancy trial, but her defense attorney describing her as brave?” host Will Cain asked.

Gill replied, “She is anything but brave. That viewer was exactly right. I mean, whenever I look at this, I have an enormous amount of sympathy for those three little innocent kids who were slaughtered. I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. This is one of those things where I think we ought to be able to draw pretty clear distinction between right and wrong. You don’t get license to murder your children or anybody else just because you have mental health problems.”

“But I think, more fundamentally, we have gotten in a habit of medicalizing evil,” he continued. “What happened here is a woman, maybe she had some problems — we don’t know all the details — who murdered three innocent children, full stop. That’s it. And because of that, I think justice demands that she would receive the death penalty, but, at the very least, whether she was hearing voices or not, it doesn’t really matter. She ought to be locked up and off of our streets for the rest of her life.”

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