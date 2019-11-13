MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Gobsmacked’ By Patriotism of Taylor’s ‘Bombshell’ Testimony

During Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s impeachment inquiry coverage, network anchor Nicolle Wallace said she was “gobsmacked” by the patriotism of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor’s testimony.

She referenced his “bombshell” claim one of his staffer’s overheard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, on a phone conversation with President Donald Trump.

Talyor said the staffer heard Trump saying he cared more about an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden than he did about Ukraine.

Wallace said, “I’m gobsmacked by the contrast, the patriotism, the stoicism, the fact pattern, hysteria, alarm, public handwringing, but that they very calmly, meticulously took notes of the transgressions. They went through the chain of command at the State Department. I mean, I think we have to get right away to the bombshell. There’s a bombshell revelation in this testimony, another direct line drawn directly to Donald Trump in his extortion of the Ukrainians and holding up military aid in exchange for investigations, a brand-new set of facts and evidence tying him straight to that.”

