Pelosi: ‘Sad’ That Trump Doesn’t Understand He Isn’t ‘Above the Law’

While speaking on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that she is “sad” that President Trump “doesn’t understand that Article II does not say that he can do whatever he wants, that he is not above the law, and that he will be held accountable.”

Pelosi said, “We are defenders of our democracy. So, I’m very prayerful, thoughtful, and actually sad today that our country has to come to a place where the president doesn’t understand that Article II does not say that he can do whatever he wants, that he is not above the law, and that he will be held accountable.”

