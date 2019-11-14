Behar on GOP Hearsay Defense: Linda Tripp ‘Was Not Under the Desk with Monica’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said the Republicans pointing out the impeachment inquiry witness did not have first-hand dealings with President Donald Trump are forgetting Linda Tripp exposed former President Bill Clinton’s Monica Lewinsky scandal, which led to his impeachment.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s also insane to me they kept on saying this is hearsay. This is hearsay. Well, Linda Tripp, remember Clinton was impeached because of Linda Tripp’s testimony which was complete hearsay. She was on a phone call which was taped.”

Behar said, “She was not under the desk with Monica. Let’s put it that way. That’s hearsay.”

After a combination of groans and laugher from the audience, Whoopi Goldberg said, “We try to be supportive of women on this show.”

