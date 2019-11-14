Fmr Dem Rep. Katie Hill on Saugus HS Shooting: ‘We’ve Done Our Part’ to Stop Mass Shootings

Thursday on CNN, former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) reacted to the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, CA.

Hill, during CNN’s live coverage of the shooting, said that Democrats have done their part to stop shootings, adding there is no choice “but to flip the Senate” and elect a Democrat into the White House.

“It’s the worst nightmare,” Hill, who resigned after multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, stated over the phone. “I mean, every single member of Congress is constantly in the back of their head of whether something like that is going to happen in your home district because it’s the worst thing that can happen.”

She continued, “And I think one of the hardest parts about it is that, you know, what are we supposed to say at this point? We’ve passed the background checks. We passed, you know, four different pieces of legislation that would make an immediate impact on reducing gun violence. … You feel like as a freshman especially coming in, you just feel this sense of powerlessness. Like we’ve done our part. What else can we do right now? And to me, it just says with complete and utter clarity, we don’t have a choice but to flip the Senate and to get somebody in the White House who is going to make this a priority. So, regardless of your other political beliefs, if you think that the safety of our kids matter, then that’s to me what needs to get you to the polls.”

