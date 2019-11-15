John Dean on Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet: ‘This Is Criminal’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committees public so-called impeachment inquiry hearings, John Dean, the ex-White House counsel for Richard Nixon, said President Donald Trump tweet about former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was “criminal.”

Dean said, “It’s almost breathtaking, that he’s — that the president is live-tweeting this and he’s tweeting intimidation. This is criminal. This is — there’s a statute that prohibits that very kind of activity, and he’s just not letting up.”

