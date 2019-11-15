Pelosi: Trump Attacked Yovanovitch Partly Because of His ‘Insecurity as an Impostor’

During a portion of an interview with CBS released on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that President Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was designed to “undermine” Yovanovitch and that President Trump’s “insecurity” means that “he has to diminish everyone else.”

Pelosi said Trump was tweeting about Yovanovitch because “he knows — he made a mistake, and he knows her strength, and he was trying to undermine it. Of course, presidents appoint ambassadors, but people don’t insult people, especially when they’re giving testimony before the Congress of the United States.”

Host Margaret Brennan asked Pelosi about the debate over whether Trump was trying to “intimidate” Yovanovitch.

Pelosi answered, “What the president, and perhaps some at the White House have to know, that the words of the president weigh a ton. They are very significant, and he should not frivolously throw out insults, but that’s what he does. I think part of it is his own insecurity as an impostor. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head. And so, he has to diminish everyone else.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett