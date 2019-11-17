Dem Sen. Blumenthal Floats ‘Conspiracy’: Mulvaney, Others Could Be Indicted on Bribery

In a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie D.C.,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) offered up what he called a “prospect of a conspiracy” regarding the ongoing impeachment inquiry over President Donald Trump allegedly seeking a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Blumenthal said he believes White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and others from the White House could be indicted on “bribery” even though a sitting president is not.

“In a sense, the strongest evidence against President Trump is his own words,” Blumenthal stated. “That is, his words to the president of Ukraine on July 25th, and we have a virtual transcript of those words.”

“And a prospect of a conspiracy here, involving Mick Mulvaney and others — a conspiracy on bribery that they could be indicted even if a sitting president is not,” he continued.

