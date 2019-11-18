FNC’s Cavuto Responds to Trump Attack on Chris Wallace: Journalists ‘Are Obligated to Question You’

On Monday, Fox News Channel “Your World” host Neil Cavuto defended his colleague Chris Wallace regarding President Donald Trump’s tweet about a tough interview of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on “Fox News Sunday.”

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Cavuto said, “What makes something fake news? I would assume if the news being reported is fake or wrong and the person reporting that news knows it is fake or wrong, that is bad. But what if the news being reported is accurate, the facts are good, they just sound bad? My colleague Chris Wallace has discovered again the president doesn’t distinguish.”

He continued, “Passions run deep these days, but facts should run deeper. Even if those very facts can elicit wildly different reaction, some insisting they exonerate the president and others adamant say they all but indict the president.”

He added, “We can’t please all. The best we can do as journalists is to be fair to all, including you, Mr. President. That’s not fake doing that, what is fake is not doing that, what is fake is saying Fox never used to do that. Mr. President, we have always done that.”

Discussing viewers calling him “fat and clueless,” after he interviewed Trump in 2015, Cavuto concluded, “Journalists no matter their weight, are not entitled to praise you, but we are obligated to question you and to be fair to you. Even if it risks inviting your wrath. You are free to rage. All we are free to do is report and let the viewers decide.”

