GOP Rep. Collins: The Founding Fathers Warned Us Against a Political Impeachment

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, sounded off on the impeachment efforts waged by congressional Democrats against President Donald Trump.

When quizzed by host Martha MacCallum about the legalities of Trump’s actions, Collins chalked it up to disagreement with Trump’s politics and said the Democratic impeachment inquiry was something the Founding Fathers warned against.

“[W]e got a bigger problem here, Martha, because again, this is with the Founding Fathers actually warned us against was a political impeachment in which you just go after him because you don’t like him, or because you don’t like their politics. This is a problem we have to face. And the American people need to see this clearly for what it is. We can ask questions. However, we want to, but Adam Schiff is controlling this narrative because he wants one side out. Now, look, this thing is not over. We’re going to continue to see a lot of witnesses this week. We’re going to see a lot of them who are going to be interesting at some contradictions and seeing the fact that what was happening here and the focus of what the president did.”

“Let’s get this back to what the president did,” Collins added. “Not the theatrics around it. If he wants to remove somebody, he can. It’s his job. He can remove an ambassador whenever he wants to. He could have differences of opinion with his own State Department or even his own Defense Department.”

