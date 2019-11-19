Jordan: You Can See Why Schiff Wanted Volker and Morrison in the Afternoon

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to the testimony by former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council official Tim Morrison by stating that you can see why House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “wanted to put them in the afternoon.”

Jordan said, “I would just say, now you know why we asked for Ambassador Volker and Mr. Morrison to be our witnesses. I think you also see now why Chairman Schiff wanted to put them in the afternoon. … Ambassador Volker was the very first witness we deposed. … Because he can — he’s the definitive source on this. He was the special envoy. And I think you saw him tell this story. Now, the one part I think is so important, he even told the Ukrainians, when they did learn, late August, that the aid had been held, he said, don’t worry about it, we’ll get this worked out. And that’s exactly what happened. And it got worked out without any promise, commitment, announcement, start of any type of investigation.”

