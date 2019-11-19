Schumer on Trump Hospital Visit: ‘People Are Right to Question the Truthfulness’ of Admin’s Stories

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) commented on President Trump’s trip to the hospital over the weekend and stated that the administration usually takes “several tries before they get their story straight and the truth comes out.” And that “people are right to question the truthfulness of stories from the administration.”

Schumer said, “I don’t have any idea what’s going on, but if we’ve learned anything at all from this administration, it takes them several tries before they get their story straight and the truth comes out. So, I think people are right to question the truthfulness of stories from the administration. In the meantime, I wish the president well from whatever he’s recovering from and whatever caused him to go to the hospital in the first place.”

