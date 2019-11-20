Pence Chief of Staff Short: Democrats ‘Tying Up’ Ukraine Funding ‘To Do Impeachment Hearings’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short accused Democrats of delaying increased funding for Ukraine by conducting impeachment hearings instead of passing a spending bill that contains money for Ukraine.

Short said, “[T]omorrow, the president’s going to be forced to sign another continuing resolution to keep our government open. Because they haven’t passed the most basic, fundamental right to fund our government. And Lou, in that bill, is a pay raise for our men and women in uniform. And you know what else is in that bill? It’s $250 million for Ukraine. So, the irony is the Democrats are having impeachment hearings over delaying Ukraine — funding for Ukraine. Yet, in the bill that’s supposed to be passed, is more funding for Ukraine that they’re tying up to do impeachment hearings.”

