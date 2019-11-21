W.H. Spox Gidley: If House Impeaches, Trump ‘Wants a Trial in the Senate’ and to Call Schiff, Whistleblower, and Bidens

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stated that if the House moves forward on impeachment, President Trump “wants a trial in the Senate” and to bring up witnesses like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the whistleblower, and Hunter and Joe Biden.

Gidley said, “I spoke to the president about this tonight. … The president did nothing wrong. He wants that plain and clearly explained to the American people. But, he also feels there’s no basis to move forward at all in the House. But if they do, he wants a trial in the Senate. He wants to be able to bring up witnesses like Adam Schiff, like the whistleblower, like Hunter Biden, like Joe Biden. And he says, if the House moves forward with this sham, and they continue to push these fake, illegitimate proceedings onto the American people, then he wants it to go to the Senate, and he wants a trial.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett