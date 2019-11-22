Fmr NATO Supreme Allied Commander Stavridis: ‘Fiona Hill Is Donald Trump’s Worst Nightmare’

Friday in reaction to former National Security Council official Dr. Fiona Hill’s impeachment testimony, Admiral James G. Stavridis (Ret.) declared Hill President Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare.”

Stavridis touted Hill’s “knowledge” of the Ukraine and Russia region, adding she is “tough as nails.”

“The point I want to make is her knowledge of Russia, Ukraine, this region is really quite unparallel,” Stavridis outlined. “She is brilliant, as you saw. And she’s also kind of tough as nails. She’s literally a coal miner’s daughter from the north of England. She’s not backing up to anybody. And so, when you had that kind of collision between legitimate national security, which, of course, is getting this aid to the Ukrainians, Ukraine has a dagger at its throat from Russia. This is big casino for them. And that narrative diluted colliding with this national agenda. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He continued, “I spent seven years as a combatant commander both in Latin America and the Caribbean and in Europe working on this kind of foreign military assistance — never saw it diluted in the domestic sphere. Fiona Hill is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.”

