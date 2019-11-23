Dem Rep. Smith: It’s ‘the Worst Kept Secret’ That We’re Headed to Impeachment Vote by End of the Year

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Representative Adam Smith (D-WA) said that the House is “absolutely” headed towards an impeachment vote by the end of the year.

Host Joy Reid asked, “Do you have a sense that this impeachment inquiry will proceed to an actual impeachment vote by the end of the year?”

Smith answered, “I think it’s probably the worst kept secret in the world right now, that yes, that is absolutely where we are headed. I don’t know what the Senate will do, but the House is prepared to act very soon.”

