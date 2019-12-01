Dem Rep. Clark: ‘Very Dangerous’ of GOP Sen. Kennedy to ‘Peddle Russian Propaganda on National Television’

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) reacted to Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) saying earlier in the day in an interview with NBC that both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Clark said it is “truly disheartening” to see her Republican colleagues ignore facts, adding it is “dangerous” of Kennedy to “peddle Russian propaganda on national television.”

“These are dangerous times, and we have to do everything we can to keep searching for the truth, to keep putting out what this president has done, how he has sold our national security and the integrity of our elections,” Clark stated.

She added, “It is very dangerous to have a U.S. Senator continue to peddle Russian propaganda on national television.”

