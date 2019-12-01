McClintock on Trump’s Ukraine Rhetoric — Has the ‘Blunt Talk of a Manhattan Businessman’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) said President Donald Trump’s interaction with Ukraine is only that of a blunt-talking New York businessman.

When asked if there’s anything that Trump did anything wrong, McClintock said, “Well, he didn’t use the delicate language of diplomacy in that conversation. That’s true. He also doesn’t use the smarmy talk of politicians. What you hear from Donald J. Trump is the blunt talk of a Manhattan businessman.”

“He says what he means,” McClintock continued. “He means what he says. That’s the only thing that’s remarkable about that conversation. But he was entirely within his constitutional authority and was following the statute that Congress adopted in granting aid to the Ukraine.”

