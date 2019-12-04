Nadler: Trump ‘Committed Impeachable Offenses’ that ‘Threaten the Survival of Democracy Itself’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that President Trump’s actions meet the three-part test for impeachment that Nadler talked about in the past and argued that President Trump’s actions “threaten the survival of democracy itself and the integrity of free elections.”

Nadler said, “[T]his situation meets all three tests. The president committed impeachable offenses. They were important impeachable offenses. They go to the heart of our constitutional republic. They threaten the survival of democracy itself and the integrity of free elections. And the majority of the people, and of the House, I believe, understand that. Those are the three tests.”

