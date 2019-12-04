Schumer: It’s in all our Interests to Keep Trump ‘Away from the Appropriations Process’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that it is in everyone’s interest “to keep the president away from the appropriations process and avoid another Trump shutdown before Christmas.”

Schumer said, “I believe, left to our own devices, Congress could work through the final issues and make sure the government stays open. However, a report came out yesterday suggesting President Trump may refuse to sign any funding agreement without securing funding for his border wall first. … I hope cooler heads will prevail. I believe they will. But I’ve warned President Trump and my Republican colleagues, the last Trump shutdown was terrible for the American people and terrible for Republicans. It is in all of our interests to keep the president away from the appropriations process and avoid another Trump shutdown before Christmas.”

