Gallego: It’s ‘Very Difficult for a Woman of Color’ to Run in ‘Intense Time’ in Media and Social Media

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who endorsed Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) presidential campaign, said it “is very difficult for a woman of color,” to run during “a very intense time when it comes to all the levels of social media and media.”

Gallego said, “Look, it’s a very crowded field. I think that was probably one of the hardest things. I think it is very difficult for a woman of color, especially the first woman of color to run for office at such a very intense time when it comes to all the levels of social media and media. And at the end of the day, I think she’s still going to have a major part in this election, and I still think she would have been our best candidate to win this year and defeat Donald Trump.”

