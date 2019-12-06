Biden: An All-White Debate Stage Wouldn’t Be ‘Representative’ of the Party

On possibility of a debate stage of all-white candidates, Joe Biden tells @ABC News, "Obviously it's not representative of the Democratic Party." "But you can't dictate who is going to be the nominee...who is going to be able to stay in the race." https://t.co/6Qh8Mje39A pic.twitter.com/ET8z7HGHC3

While speaking to reporters on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that a potentially all-white debate stage would not be “representative of the Democratic Party.”

Biden said, “Obviously, it’s not representative of the Democratic Party. If you take a look at my staff, my staff is representative of the Democratic Party. Everybody I’ve been engaged with is representative of the Democratic Party. But you can’t dictate who is going to be the nominee, who’s going to be able to garner votes, who’s going to be able to stay in the race.”

