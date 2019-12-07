Nunes: ‘We’re Definitely Going to Take Legal Action’ on Phone Record Exposure

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that he will pursue legal action over the exposure of his phone records in the impeachment report.

Nunes said, “I believe I am the first member of Congress, and I believe my staff and former staff, are the first ones ever to have their phone records exposed like this.”

He later added, “We’re definitely going to take legal action. Because remember, they have the phone records of many journalists. They have the phone records of many members of Congress. … So, there’s a lot at stake here. Because those phone records are down there, and at any given time, if they don’t like a reporter, or they don’t like some — a member of Congress, they can gin up a story like they did with me and put those phone records out there. So, we need to get to court to try to stop that from happening again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett