Schiff: ‘Simply False’ We Subpoenaed Call Records of Rep. Nunes

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: You know, in the 300 page report that your committee put out, it included some call logs, including numbers related to Congressman Nunes and a journalist and there has been a lot of blowback on you having published this. Upon reflection, should you have made that public?

SCHIFF: Well, absolutely. And the blowback has only come from the- the far right. But look, every investigator seeks phone records to corroborate, sometimes to contradict, a witnesses’ testimony. And here we had testimony that the president charged Rudy Giuliani with carrying out this plot, that he told Ambassador Volger- Volker and Perry and Sondland to talk to Rudy. And, in fact, Ambassador Volker testified about talking to Rudy. And so naturally, we wanted phone records to show they had those conversations and indeed, they did.

BRENNAN: Yeah.

SCHIFF: But it’s very important to point out, we did not subpoena Devin Nunes’ call records. We did not subpoena any journalist’s call records. And that is simply false information being pushed by the president’s allies. But the fact that Mr. Nunes or Giuliani or others show up in this scheme doesn’t make them irrelevant, doesn’t give them a pass.