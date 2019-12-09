Dem Judiciary Rep. Cohen: I ‘Suspect’ We’ll Have Impeachment Articles on Wednesday or Thursday

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Judiciary Committee member Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that he believes that articles of impeachment against President Trump will be presented on Wednesday or Thursday.

Cohen said, “I’m not sure what the timeline is. I would suspect Wednesday or Thursday, certainly one of those two days, I suspect we’ll have articles that will be presented and we’ll have a markup.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett