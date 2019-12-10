Barrasso: I Don’t Think Senate Will Need to Call ‘Additional Witnesses’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that he thinks after the House and the White House present their impeachment cases, the Senate will decide they have enough information to vote, and there won’t be a need for more witnesses.

Barrasso said, “Well, we’re going to listen to the evidence that the House has to present. … The president will be able to make his defense, and I think at that point, we’ll say, do people have enough information to vote in terms of impeaching and removing the president from office? And I think, at that time, the majority of the Senate will say, yes, I’m ready to vote, so we don’t need additional witnesses at that time.”

