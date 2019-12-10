GOP Rep. Doug Collins: Impeachment Articles Show Dems ‘Have No Case’

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Tuesday discussed House Democrats unveiling two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump without taking questions from the media.

The two articles of impeachment announced are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which Collins argued shows the Democrats “have no case” against Trump.

“It tells me they have no case,” Collins told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “It tells me that they tried everything they could so they had to come up with two amorphous things they could come up with.”

He continued, “[Impeachment] has been a foregone conclusion since November of last year.”

Collins went on to say House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been running “a sham impeachment from the start.”

