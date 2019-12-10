Sen. Rand Paul: Dick, Liz Cheney Are ‘Unrepentant Warmongers’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said both former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) were “unrepentant warmongers.”

After playing a clip of Liz Cheney arguing for U.S. troops to stay in Afghanistan, Paul said, “I think the Cheney’s are unrepentant of warmongers. They still won’t admit that the Iraq war was a mistake.”

He continued, “What they need to realize that when we topple regimes, when we topple strongmen that may not be the best of leaders — what we get is a vacuum and we get more terrorism. So extensively, they want to go overseas to fight them over there and wipe out terrorism. But it turns out when we go over there, and we end up having chaos when we depose regimes and have no government end it turns out we get more terrorism.”

He added, “So the Cheneys have been wrong about everything. America needs to quit listening to them. They need to fade into obscurity. We need to start talking about whether or not we should go to war in Congress have a full-throated debate. If the Cheneys want to advocate for staying forever in Afghanistan, I’m happy to stand up to them and say no, it’s time our boys and young women to come home.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN