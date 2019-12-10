Stacey Abrams: GOP Has ‘Bastardized’ Christian Ethos

During the “Cape Up” podcast interview with Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart released on Tuesday, 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams discussed her views on the Republican Party.

Abrams said, “They are largely a white Republican Party where the leadership is almost entirely male. Where the Christian ethos is bastardized to define and justify their behavior. I’m a Christian I don’t recognize some of the pages of the Bible they use.”

She added, “But more importantly, they are facing an existential crisis because the demography of America no longer looks like the world they have been in control of.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN