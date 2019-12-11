Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Up to Ten Republicans Might Vote to Convict Trump, Don’t Rule Out ‘Unpredicted Evidence’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that he thinks up to ten Senate Republicans will vote to convict President Trump, but that there could be “unpredicted evidence” and the number of GOP defections could increase.

Blumenthal said, “I would give the high end probably five to ten. I think that’s a realistic number. But, and I want to emphasize the but, we need to keep in mind what’s unpredictable here. Remember the Watergate case, where the Nixon tapes emerged, seemingly by chance…and that was the end of his presidency. So, never underestimate the possibility of unpredicted evidence. And so, I think that one to ten number may increase as we see more of the evidence. It is a very, very fluid situation.”

