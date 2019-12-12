Buttigieg: Impeachment Process ‘of Such Importance that You Can’t Think About It in Terms of Politics’

South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, on Thursday weighed in on the ongoing impeachment effort against President Donald Trump.

With the House of Representatives set to vote on articles of impeachment and the Senate expected to acquit Trump if it is passed in the House, Buttigieg warned during an interview with CBS’s “This Morning” that the impeachment process is “of such importance” that it cannot be thought about in terms of politics, adding the process just needs to play out.

“I think it’s a process of such importance that you can’t think about it in terms of the politics,” Buttigieg outlined. “Sometimes there’s a situation so grave constitutionally that you just have to let it play out, and then let the chips fall where they may politically.”

