FNC’s Kurtz: I Follow Politics for a Living, ‘and I’m Sick of’ Impeachment

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” FNC host Howard Kurtz stated that even as someone who is interested in politics, he’s “sick of” the impeachment proceedings.

Kurtz said, “It’s not a debate. It’s so repetitive at this point. … I mean, I can tell you now what Doug Collins is going to say. I can tell you what Nadler is going to say. We know what all these people — they are recycling their own talking points. It has gone on and on and on. … I do this for a living and I’m fascinated by politics and media, and impeachment is a rare thing, probably getting less rare in American politics, and I’m sick of it. So, I can imagine that a lot of the public has simply tuned out of this particularly Beltway political theater.”

