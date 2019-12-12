FNC’s Wallace: Trump Is ‘Engaged in the Most Direct, Sustained Assault on Freedom of the Press in Our History’

Speaking during an event honoring the First Amendment at the Newseum in Washington D.C., Fox News anchor Chris Wallace accused President Donald Trump of assaulting freedom of the press.

Wallace said, “I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

He continued, “He has done everything he can to uncut the media to try and delegitimize us. I think his purpose is clear to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted.”

He added, “Let’s be honest the president’s attacks have done some damage. A Freedom Forum Institute poll this year found 29 percent of Americans think the First Amendment goes ‘too far.’ And 77 percent say ‘fake news’ is a serious threat to our democracy.”

He concluded, “The bottom line is we’ve seen Presidents come and go. We will endure. So will Freedom of the Press.”

