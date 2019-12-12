Raskin: ‘We Suspect’ GOP Had ‘Strategy’ to Make Judiciary Committee Vote in the Middle of the Night

On Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that there is suspicion that Republicans had a “strategy to try to drag us into the middle of the night so they could say, the Judiciary Committee did this in the middle of the night, in the thick of night, and so on.”

Raskin said, “We started at 9:00 a.m., and I think we went to 11 or a little past that, and we suspect there was some strategy to try to drag us into the middle of the night so they could say, the Judiciary Committee did this in the middle of the night, in the thick of night, and so on. And so, we want to do it in broad daylight. So, first thing in the morning, so everyone can see exactly what’s going on.”

