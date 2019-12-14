Brooks: Horowitz Report ‘Vindicates a Lot of’ What Nunes Said

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report “vindicates” many of the things that House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) said.

Brooks said, “[F]rankly, this vindicates a lot of the — not everything, but a lot of the stuff Devin Nunes was saying…they weren’t playing fair. And so, this is a case where I don’t — maybe there wasn’t bias, but there was certainly a lot of incompetence, and there were certainly people getting over their skis in trying to pursue an investigation, maybe without as much cause as they pretended.”

