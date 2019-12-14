Jill Biden: ‘You Can Never Say Anything Against Somebody’s Child’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden stated that the confrontation her husband, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, had with a voter showed “his strength and his tenacity and his resilience,” and added that “You can never say anything against somebody’s child.”

Biden stated, “I think any parent who is watching this show knows that if anyone attacked their son or daughter, I mean, you don’t just sit down and take it. You fight for your kid. And I think that just shows, Joe’s going to stand up to bullies and bullies like Donald Trump, and it shows his strength and his tenacity and his resilience, and I think he showed the American people really…the fire in the belly.”

She added, “You can never say anything against somebody’s child. That’s just wrong. That’s bullying.”

